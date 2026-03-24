Jacob & Co. is a premier source for the coolest bling. The firm deals in fine jewelry, as well as luxury timepieces with artisanal levels of craftsmanship. As a supplier of these goods, the clients who can afford them are not easy to impress. However, with references such as the Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut, you can bet they will immediately line up for it.

The fact that only 18 examples are allocated for crafting makes this exclusivity a major selling point for the right crowd. Similar to other iterations of the Billionaire series, its case is almost completely clad in gemstones. Specifically, you’re looking at a staggering collection of brilliant diamonds.

If that’s not enough, Jacob & Co. even throws in two of the most extremely sophisticated complications in watchmaking history. The name Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut should give you an idea of what these are. Anyway, the foundation is a 54 mm x 40 mm x 11 mm rectangular 18K white gold case.

Then, the mechanical components within are with anti-reflective sapphire crystals on both sides.

Next, reference BL140.30.BD.AC.ABALA welcomes a coat of 98 white angel-cut diamonds totalling 51.13 carats, and one white rose-cut diamond — roughly a carat — mounted on the crown. Meanwhile, the dial is brimming with 88 white angel-cut diamonds at 11.7 carats and 80 white emerald-cut diamonds at 1.14 carats.

Lastly, even the clasp sports 30 white angel-cut diamonds at about 15.72 carats. Overall, we’re looking at 297 white diamonds totalling 80,06 carats on this bad boy. The Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut runs on a hand-wound skeletonized caliber. The 460-component JCAM50 touts a 72-hour power reserve with a 21,600 vph (3Hz) frequency.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co.