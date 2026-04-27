After debuting the GA-V01SKE series in four cool translucent hues, G-SHOCK is at it again with another awesome entry with a distinct summer vibe. This time, Casio is not on a solo venture as a leading name in the beverage business joins in on the fun. Flaunt your love for Coca-Cola as the GA-2100CC-3A arrives next month.

This upcoming analog-digital entry in G-SHOCK’s 2100 series is a commemorative reference. It is a fashionable tribute for a huge company milestone. The Coca-Cola Company is celebrating 140 years in several ways, and this collaboration is one of them. There’s nothing too flashy to denote the tie-in.

Instead, the co-branding only appears on the dial — just below the 12 o’clock hour marker — and on the stainless steel case back. The latter is particularly fascinating, because it’s in the shape of a bottle cap. “The dial combines Coca-Cola-toned hues with printed details that evoke the bubbles in Coca-Cola’s fizz,” reads the product description.

To make it even more special, the packaging each GA-2100CC-3A ships in is designed to look like a classic Coca-Cola vending machine. Initially, we missed another subtle element that makes it appealing to collectors. Those with a keen eye should have spotted it already.

If you look at the resin bezel and band closely, the hue is close to the soda’s signature bottle. The fluted glass vessel likewise appears as a cutout on the band loop. G-SHOCK is shipping out the GA-2100CC-3A next month. So far, the website does not indicate how many examples will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK