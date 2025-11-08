Are you in the market for a new luxury watch? Do you have a brand in mind already? May we suggest a stylish collaborative reference between a highly regarded Swiss watchmaker and a renowned American contemporary artist? You’re looking at the new MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire. Also, think of it as a kinetic sculpture that you can wear and show off.

With this avant-garde timekeeping instrument, there’s no need to visit a museum to appreciate art. Meanwhile, if you are familiar with Daniel Arsham’s works, the theme typically focuses on the effects of time on materials or objects. In his words: “My work is about collapsing time. You’re not quite sure if it’s an object from the past or the future.”

Hublot is listing reference 917.NJ.6909.RX under its Exceptional Timepieces catalog. Fundamentally, this it’s titanium case features a round form factor. However, the MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire incorporates an organic motif courtesy of the bezel. It resembles the random shape water makes on a flat surface.

In addition to the sapphire crystal on both ends, it also appears as a frosted cover of the bezel. Next is the intricate open-work dial with the hands and indices coated in exclusive Arsham Green Super-LumiNova. What follows is the HUB1205 Manufacture hand-wound caliber with an impressive 240-hour power reserve.

“Delivered by two mainspring barrels, the energy level of the movement can be read by means of a digital display that shows the power reserve as the number of days of autonomy remaining,” writes Hublot. Finally, each MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire includes a black rubber strap with Arsham monogram textures.

Images courtesy of Hublot