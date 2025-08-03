There are several awesome footwear drops lined up in the coming months. As such, you might want to plan ahead on what to cop and what to skip. For instance, Adidas has something just around the corner for martial arts fans with the Jabbar Lo “Game Of Death.” Meanwhile, basketball enthusiasts can look forward to Nike’s KD 18 “Immortalized.”

Sources say the kicks are due to launch on August 8, 2025, with an estimated MSRP of $235 USD. For those who are wondering, this is the 18th silhouette of Kevin Durant’s signature shoe line. Currently playing for the Houston Rockets at the forward position, many are already expecting another season of stellar performance.

Style Code: II5138-700 is reportedly part of the Nike Basketball “Immortalized” collection. These sneakers are stylish tributes to several Team USA players, namely Lebron James, Devin Booker, and the namesake of the KD 18 “Immortalized.” Furthermore, it seems the KD 4 “Gold Medal” is also part of the capsule.

As you can see, fans of the three NBA superstars can rock these cool bad boys to show their support. Doubling back to Durant’s latest SKU, we have a striking upper with elaborate decorative paneling over a breathable mesh. Swoosh logos appear on the medial and lateral heel just under the collar. Although not immediately visible, it comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit.

Elsewhere, the tongue sports an embroidered “KD” script. Likewise, we can spot a medalion with the word “EASY” on the heels. The KD 18 “Immortalized” arrives in a Metallic Gold/Blue Void-White-University Red colorway. These hues evoke the athlete’s championship spirit, which helped secure the gold medal for Men’s basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Images courtesy of Nike