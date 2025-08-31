lpargali’s CoreShell Jacket offers reliable and comfortable warmth in a lightweight and stylish silhouette. Its three-layer thermal system makes it the performance jacket you need for those unpredictable weather conditions or transitional seasons.

It provides all-weather protection starting with the windproof outer shell, which is a durable 4-way stretch 70D nylon coated with fluorine-free (C0) water repellent. Rain simply glides down from the surface to keep you dry. Aside from freedom in mobility, the flexible fabric also offers 20,000-cycle Martindale abrasion resistance for long-term durability.

The hook-and-loop cuffs, adjustable hem, and oversized storm hood with extended brim also help keep cold gusts and rain at bay. Despite being waterproof, the CoreShell Jacket still wicks away sweat or moisture for breathability. Its middle layer is a dynamic microporous breathable membrane laminated under the fleece lining.

This TPU membrane delivers 10,000g/m²/24h breathability. It allows sweat vapor to escape 20% better than conventional softshells. Then the inner layer is a 2mm fleece made from 100% recycled polyester yarn. It features a raised jacquard texture that forms 20,000+ air chambers to trap in heat. Also, the lining has far-infrared additives that reflect body heat and enhance insulation, providing 30% more warmth than standard fleece jacket.

Just like Alpargali’s All-Season Jacket, this too packs a lot of storage options so you can basically ditch your backpack. The CoreShell Jacket has a total of 13 pockets. There are seven external pockets including two zippered hand pockets, a left sleeve arm pocket, a magnetic quick-access pocket, mesh pocket for phone, and zippered security and main pocket. The six interior pockets can store valuables like a phone, wallet, keys, passports, and other larger items.

Images courtesy of Alpargali