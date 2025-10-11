The Pacer Jacket from Aether is a very versatile layer that offers a blend of classic military bomber jacket energy with technical functionality. It’s a stylish piece oozing streetwise polish but does well on the trails too.

This jacket provides next-level insulation without the awkward bulk and heft. It boasts a shell crafted with 100% RENU Recycled Down sourced exclusively from post-consumer products. It uses down that would have otherwise ended up in landfills: cleaned, treated, and brought to new life.

Aether’s Pacer Jacket is a 750-fill-power bomber that provides impeccable warmth when the temperature drops. But it stays breathable for versatile wear when the temperature suddenly gets warm. Aside from insulation, the shell also keeps the elements at bay thanks to its weatherproof construction.

This stylish layer features a a lightweight and durable fabric made from a mix of recycled and virgin materials, which includes a twisted yarn for memory. It gives the jacket its bounce and soft hand feel. Likewise, this jacket uses hydrophobic fabrics with special coatings such as DWR. The treatment adds a layer of rain protection, making it roll down easily from the surface like beads.

Moreover, Aether’s Pacer Jacket provides a degree of wind resistance. Then roundinng up its features include a ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs to give it a tailored look, rubbered buttons for a secure grip that equals to easy wear on and off, and lined pockets. This jacket is easy to pack down and fold into backpacks or luggages without taking too much space, making it a great travel companion.

Images courtesy of Aether