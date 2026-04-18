From a huate horlogerie perspective, there are ways to showcase the ornate craftsmanship of a timepiece. Off the top of our heads, we can think of open-work dials, exhibition case backs, or a full sapphire case in some cases. Elsewhere, G-SHOCK evokes a similar motif but does not bleed your wallet dry. It does so with the new GA-V01SKE series.

With the exception of its luxury-tier MR-G collection and other heritage models, resin remains the material of choice for most of its references. Anyway, just in time for summer’s arrival, we’re getting four fashionable translucent analog-digital variants. So far, there’s enough chromatic variations to appeal to various personal tastes in style.

Meanwhile, these hues include smoky black (GA-V01SKE-8A), neon green (GA-V01SKE-3A), bright orange (GA-V01SKE-4A), and deep purple (GA-V01SKE-6A). The GA-V01SKE series tout outstanding durability courtesy of the 49.1 mm x 58.2 mm x 19.6 mm resin case and fixed bezel. It’s the distinctive chunky silhouette G-SHOCK fans love.

The watches can easily shrug off bumps, drops, and even drives as deep as 656 feet. Although it runs on a quartz movement, the battery should last up to 10 years. If you’re into see-through themes, even the strap and buckle closure match the rest of its components. Overall, these are the splashes of color you can match with a vibrant wardrobe.

“The center case protecting the module is covered by an exterior that employs an integrated bezel and band construction, with large dimensional indexes that overlap the glass to also function as shock-absorbent bumpers,” notes the GA-V01SKE series product description. Which one would you choose?

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK