When Vollebak introduced the Indestructible Puffer in 2019 there was only one thing wrong with it: it wasn’t waterproof. But it has since undergone an upgrade so it becomes your go-to all-weather jacket.

The Indestructible Puffer jacket still uses the same robust and durable 100% Dyneema Black for the exterior. This fabric boasts superior strength. It’s the same material used in body armor and anti-ballistic vehicle armor. It’s common with mooring systems used to tie down giant container vans.

This jacket is 15x stronger than steel and highly resistant to rips, tears, scratches, abrasions, and blunt-force traumas. What it can’t stand are bullets and extreme heat. Yet it keeps you cozy when the temperature drops to -40°C thanks to synthetic insulation coming from recycled PET bottles that provide 600+ fill power. If the temperature drops even further, this jacket only grows stronger.

Unlike traditional puffer jackets that are lightweight, Volleback’s Indestructible Puffer is not at 2,000 grams. It also feels like denim on a cold day. It’s smooth and soft on the skin but with a slightly grainy texture. But it has a soft polyester lining inside including the interior of the collar.

This time, it is fully seamed for waterproofness to over 10,000mm and has waterproof zippered pockets one on the front and on both sides. Other storage options include two interior zipper pockets. To seal the heat in are the two-way metal front zipper with storm flaps and metal press studs and metal snap fastener adjusters at the cuffs. Vollebak’s Indestructible Puffer jacket also comes with metal cord adjusters at the hem with Cordura pull tabs and an elasticated cord on the hood.

Images courtesy of Vollebak