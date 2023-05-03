Vollebak continues its mission to provide customers with the toughest garments that can withstand just about anything thrown their way. Vollebak’s Indestructible Pants, as its name entails, can withstand extreme temperatures, violent weather changes, and whatever outdoor challenges lie ahead.

Vollebak applied the same technology on their puffers, jackets, hats, vests, and jeans to this garment to make it extremely strong. These pants are meant for the long haul and can take a beating. It is made with a mix of materials, most notably Dyneema, the strongest fiber in the world known to be tougher than Kevlar in the most challenging situation. It is also 15 times stronger than steel yet lighter in weight making it great fiber for outdoor gear including clothing, backpacks, and more.

Vollebak’s Indestructible Pants also used 10% elastane for an extreme four-way stretch so you can move in any direction without restrictions and 76% ultra-strong Cordura. What you get is an outdoor garment that is highly resistant to abrasions and tears and also wind resistant despite it being just a millimeter thick. It can even withstand a 75kmph fall and does not tear when dragged on concrete.

The critical seams are also reinforced with heavy-duty stitching and tape for added durability. According to Vollebak, these pants are about as close as they’ve got to building a Batsuit. Other features include a couple of concealed zipped pockets on the side and two more on the back. Vollebak’s Indestructible Pants come with a zipped fly and an elasticated rope-tied waistband so you can keep it comfortably snug and secure.

Images courtesy of Vollebak