What do you get when you incorporate Cordura and high-strength Dyneema to clothing? You get performance wear that can withstand the rough and tumble of everyday use and brave the elements. Just like Vollebak’s Indestructible Hoodie.

It offers breathable and lightweight protection during urban commutes or extreme outdoor adventures. Despite being just 1mm thick, it is wind resistant, can withstand a 75kmph fall, and survive drags on concrete. Vollebak put it under strenous testing using real-world scenerious to ensure its durability and abrasion resistance. It passed Darmstadt and Martindale testing for resistance to abrasion, wear and tear.

It survived blunt force trauma and sudden impact from high speed falls. Vollebak’s Indestructible Hoodie credits its strength to its combined fabric of 76% polyamide (Cordura), 14% Dyneema, the strongest fiber normally found in bulletproof vests.

Moreover, it has 10% elastane for extreme four-way stretch and a reinforced, articulated construction for enhanced mobility and added durability. Critical seams have double lines of heavy-duty stitching reinforced with woven tape on the underside to enhace durability. This is performance wear that moves with you and provides stylish protection from the elements.

Vollebak’s Indestructible Hoodie has two side pockets with hidden lockable zippers. The elasticated cord on the hood allows for easy tightening when needed. Then two-way YKK zipper closure lets you aaadjust the zip from either the collar of the hem.

This hoodie gives a slightly technical feel with its blended material. It has a slightly textured exterior face that’s always cool to the tuoch. Meanwhile, the inside feels like a highly elastic softshell. It is available in various colorways including Yellow, Navy, Black, and International Orange.

Images courtesy of Vollebak