Vollebak continues to push the boundaries of performance wear by incorporating out-of-this-world materials into the design. They turn copper or aerogel into stylish clothing and look up to space missions for design inspiration. Take the Martian Mach 16 Jacket, which is made using the same material that landed the Perseverance Rover on Mars.

“Built with hypersonic deep space parachutes,” this jacket is made from a material that can survive cryogenic cold,hydrocarbon rain, cryovolcanoes, and hypersonic braking in space. So you can just imagine its material tenacity on Earth.

Vollebak’s Martian Mach 16 Jacket features a 100% polyamide shell for water resistance and durability. It’s naturally quick drying, lightweight, strong, and temperature-resistant. The material is also flexible for uninhibited mobility.

This jacket makes a stylish versatile layer with a silhouette inspired by the spacesuits worn during Project Mercury. It has a subtle metallic shine inherent of the natural, untreated parachute material. Then the contrasting black seam taping and zigzag stitching pay homage to the aluminized nylon and angled zippers of those 1950s spacesuits.

Lastly, Vollebak’s Martian Mach 16 Jacket features a transparent finish that gives a glimpse into its complex material engineering. One that can survive prolonged UV exposure sans losing tensile strength or degrading over time.

Moreover, it’s ultralight yet ultra-strong, and offers breathable protection from the wind. Great for transitional weather, this jacket has cuffs that tighten with metal snaps for a secure seal and a cord-adjustable hem. Its seams are also fully taped and bound for added wind or cold-weather protection.

It offers two large pockets with metal snaps and closes via a two-way front zipper. The Martian Mach 16 Jacket comes in two colours: Rover Orange and Project Mercury.

Images courtesy of Vollebak