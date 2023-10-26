Vollebak has been crafting everyday gear that combines both style and function and built for excessive use. At the core of their indestructible releases so far, including the puffer jacket and indestructible pants, is Dyneema, the world’s mightiest fiber. The same material, which is 15x stronger than steel, is applied to the Vollebak Indestructible Belt.

This belt is a heavyweight champion guaranteed to withstand just about anything it’s hooked or clasped to: even 10 Grizzly bears. It can hold four tons or the size of a Hummer without breaking and has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its strength and durability. It has survived a supersonic freefall and remained intact.

The Vollebak Indestructible Belt is built with 37% Dyneema fiber at its core along with 63% polyester. The strap is 1.3″ wide and has a maximum breaking load of 3,942 daN/ 4,019 kg4,019 kg. Complementing the strap is an equally strong buckle, the COBRA, which is known to be the safest and strongest buckle in the planet. It doesn’t easily come undone even under tension thanks to a patented locking mechanism that keeps it tight unless purposely unclasped. It releases via a couple of ergonomically designed brass clips.

The COBRA PRO Style buckle is made in Tyrol, Austria with 100% aluminum coated with e-coating (KTL) for corrosion resistance. It can withstand 1.8 tons of force before it breaks. This buckle kept Austrian skydiver and daredevil Felix Baumgartner alive when he wore it on his pressure suit and it did not break during his supersonic freefall from space.

The backside of the buckle comes with cut-out to prevent dust, dirt, dust, snow, and ice build up. Moreover, the Vollebak Indestructible Belt comes with an an engraved aluminum tip by Riri, end and comes in a custom anodized metal case with a 3D printed latch. It is also assembled with 12 rows of ultra-strong bonded thread and weighs just a mere 0.12kg.

Images courtesy of Vollebak