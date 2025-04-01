The summer months mean keeping our body constantly cool, especially when working out a sweat in the gym or while being under the heat of the sun. Wearable air conditioners work wonders in cooling body temperature. But when it comes to apparel, Vollebak’s Graphene Jacket offers great thermoregulating performance, so you stay less hot and sweaty but also feel warm during sudden cold weather changes.

Wearing a jacket in the summer heat seems counterintuitive. But it helps to be ready in the off-chance of a downpour. This stylish wear boasts high thermal regulating properties that adapt to the surrounding temperature.

Vollebak’s Graphene Jacket uses graphene to efficiently store and redistribute heat during the cold months to keep you warm. But it is also highly breathable and reduces humidity next to your body. Lab tests show a consistently lower humidity level during every phase of exercise and recovery. This means, you feel less hot and sweaty.

The best part is it’s highly waterproof so you stay dry and comfortable in the rain. The jacket’s membrane is tightly packed to prevent drops of water from penetrating the material from the outside. But it allows sweat from your body to evaporate to keep you cool and comfortable.