Staying warm and cozy in chilling temperatures call for a reliable jacket that provides excellent breathable warmth. Some tend to get too warm for comfort and others offer more bulk than warmth. But not Vollebak’s Eiderdown Winter Puffer, which offers lightweight warmth in a stylish, tapered-down design.

It provides 100% insulation from the lightest, warmest, and rarest down on Earth, Icelandic eiderdown, a by-product of a natural moulting process. Vollebak used naturally-shed feathers hand-gathered by third-generation Icelandic eider duck caretakers of a sanctuary of free-nesting eider ducks in the remote Fljót Valley.

The Icelandic eiderdown used in Vollebak’s Eiderdown Winter Puffer traps tiny pockets of warm air, which gives it its lightness. It is also naturally hydrophobic —it repels water like no other material to ensure it stays warm even when wet.

Moreover, Icelandic eiderdown is thermoregulating, which means it expands and contracts according to temperature changes. Aside from its lightweight warmth, it is also astonishingly soft to the touch. Then an ultra-lightweight 7 denier nylon shell enhances the jacket’s water-resistance, making light rain and snow roll off its surface.

Vollebak’s Eiderdown Winter Puffer is also windproof making it an overall high-performance gear at a super lightweight design of just 0.8kg. It features a hoodie to keep the chill off the neck and head and elasticated cord tightening at the hem so you can dial in the perfect fit for ultimate warmth. It has a two-way central zipper closure to seal the warmth in. Meanwhile, storage options include two Riri zipped side pockets with storm flaps and an internal zipped chest pocket.

