KÜHL’S REACTIV Grid Full Zip Hoody is designed for unpredictable weather conditions. It’s for those who lead an active lifestyle or the outdoor enthusiast, as it balances body temperature no matter the conditions.

This is a perfect mid-layer for a wide range of activities as it offers a great balance between warmth and breathability. When the temperature drops, it keeps the body warm without overheating. It also wicks away moisture or sweat to keep the body cool and comfortable in the heat.

This tactical feature is thanks to the use of high-tech, graphene-infused fabric in KÜHL’S REACTIV Grid Full Zip Hoody. Graphene is naturally conductive and reacts according to the body’s core temperature. It has superior heat dispersion technology that expels heat in warm weather and preserves body heat in the cold.

Graphene rapidly absorbs and redistributes heat faster for more efficient thermoregulation. It is also lightweight and naturally odor resistant. Moreover, graphene’s superior breathability keeps the body at the ideal temperature.

Enhancing its breathability is the interior grid that promotes air circulation, while offering a soft and cozy, next-to-skin comfort. Moreover, KÜHL’S REACTIV Grid Full Zip Hoody features a central zipped opening for easy wear on and off.

It comes in a sleek and stylish silhouette with a form-fitting design ideal for layering. Meanwhile, its 3D articulated patterning offers ease of movement. Then adjustable bungees at the hem let you dial in the ideal fit for comfort during cold or warm weather, while the anatomical hood design keeps chills the cold air away from the head and neck.

Images courtesy of KÜHL