When you want to shop for square watches, what brand usually comes to mind? Some of our colleagues would say TAG Heuer, while the rest point out the likes of Rado, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and more. Meanwhile, our go-to manufacturer is Bell & Ross, since its lineup flaunts that distinctive outline in the first place. In fact, a new series just dropped — the BR-X3 collection.

The lineup sets a solid foundation with two stylish references: BRX3R-BLU-ST/SRB (Blue Steel) and BRX3R-BL-TI/SRB (Black Titanium). The names reveal most of what the buyer needs to know, such as the shade and material.

Many horological pundits and owners of Bell & Ross timepieces generally praise how these resemble classic flight instruments. Nonetheless, if you browse their catalog, there is a fair share of elegant and avant-garde designs in addition to its more understated options.

The BR-X3 collection seems to be the latter, but in a good way. Both tout a 41-mm-wide case with a thickness of 13.30 mm for the Blue Steel and 13.3 mm for the Black Titanium. We’re looking at a three-plate layer construction for the dial.

Its blueprint positions the minute track on the flange, with applied baton and Arabic numeral hour markers over a base insert at its core. Together with the skeletonized hands, we have white Super-LumiNova X1 (green glow) lume applied to all relevant indices.

Elsewhere, its subsidiary indicators include a date window at 3 o’clock and a power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. A screw-down crown with guards takes up the right flank of the case band. The BR-X3 collection relies on a BR-CAL.323 self-winding caliber.

This in-house automatic movement boasts a 70-hour power reserve. The rotor and other sections are visible via a sapphire crystal exhibition case back of the BR-X3 collection. Both the Black Titanium and Blue Steel ship with color-matching perforated rubber straps.

