Vollebak is welcoming 2024 with the latest addition to its outdoor wear made with graphene, the lightest, strongest, most conductive material discovered 20 years ago. In honor of its discovery, the brand is opening up the waiting list of its Double Graphene Lightweight Puffer.

Vollebak built the world’s first Graphene jacket in 2018 and since then, they have expanded their collection. They released the Thermal Camouflage jacket in 2022 using 42 graphene patches that control thermal radiation. It was a computer-programmable jacket designed alongside the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester, designed to make the human body invisible to infrared cameras and blend with its surroundings.

Then in 2023, the brand was one step closer to making a graphene skin. Now, at the start of 2024, Vollebak is launching the Double Graphene Lightweight Puffer, billed as the ultimate jacket for thermal control given Graphene’s ability to conduct heat better than any material on Earth. This jacket is named as such because it has a graphene shell and graphene insulation.