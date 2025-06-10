Are you planning on kitting out your truck for outdoor recreation? If so, Four Wheel Campers just unleashed its new Hawk+ with plenty of upgrades to get the most out of your adventures. We have a robust and versatile platform ready for escapades in any season. Let’s learn more about this cool add-on.

The camper’s construction features a welded aluminum frame, a single-piece aluminum roof, and aluminum side panels. According to the manufacturer, the collapsible sidings of the pop-up ceiling and interior upholstery are all fabricated in-house. For compatibility, the assembly can fit full-size 7-foot flatbed trucks.

The Hawk+ measures 62″ high and 81″ wide, with a floor length of 90″ and a total dry weight of approximately 1,882 lbs. Elsewhere, the total length of the roof is approximately 162″, as this is a cab-over setup. As for the accommodations, it can comfortably fit three to four adults. Also, with the top deployed, you have a 6’6″ interior headroom.

Sleeping arrangements include the 37″ x 77″ rear dinette to hold the lower bed. Meanwhile, the cabover section can be fitted with either a standard queen-size bed at 72″ x 77″ or an optional 83″ x 77″ king-size bed. Four Wheel Campers equips the Hawk+ with a 40-gallon freshwater tank and a 5-gallon grey water storage.

To get the most out of every trip, optional accessories are likewise available. For example, we recommend the roof-mounted 500W solar panel array along with an 810 Ah lithium battery system. Hook up your Hawk+ with the roll-out awning for additional shelter from the elements when outside of the habitation area.

Images courtesy of Four Wheel Campers