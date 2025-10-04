We all know by now that Nike is going all-out for the LeBron XXIII launch. Unlike other signature shoes that may receive a few alternative colorways, King James’s latest silhouette touts a staggering 23. Headlined by the “Uncharted” variant, we’ve caught glimpses of the few others, but it’s time to get up close and personal with the captivating “Miami Twice.”

Keeping with the theme, each of these iterations is reportedly telling a story about the NBA superstar’s career in the professional basketball league. From the name, fans should already have an idea about what the kicks are all about. It’s a tribute to his stint with the Miami Heat, wherein he secured two championships.

If you’ve been to the city in question, it should be clear what inspired the “Miami Twice” LeBron XXIII. The scene is mostly painted in pastel hues of lemon yellow, turquoise, and pink. Nike’s rendition of these shades seems to enhance the cosmetic appeal of the sneakers.

It’s assigned SKU: IH1513-001 in the catalog, while the colorway is officially listed as Smoky Blue/Lightning-Total/Orange-Multi-Color. If you look closely, the reverse Swoosh emblems on the lateral sides are faceted like a gemstone. Meanwhile, a golden Lebron James logo adorns the medial midfoot.

The iridiscent effect of the lower half of the uppers is also captivating to look at. However, you can clearly notice that it’s predominantly pink alongside the rubber outsole. The vibrant tongue features a special tag with the player’s embossed autograph. The LeBron XXIII “Miami Twice” is due to drop on October 9, 2025.

Images courtesy of Nike