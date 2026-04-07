When the biggest names in tech attempted to market high-tech eyewear a few years ago, these products did not exactly fly off the shelves. Industry pundits at the time noted that the available models still have room for improvement. It was likely due to software limitations. Now, Meta is leading the pack through collaborations with Ray-Ban and Oakley. In the meantime, Nothing reportedly plans to enter the smart glasses segment as well.

As of this writing, the Chinese consumer electronics firm does not have a concept or prototype to show. However, people were quick to generate images via ChatGPT and other AI platforms. If the company does come up with a design, you can bet it will surely flaunt signature cosmetic elements such as transparent materials, Glyph LED lighting, and the distinctive dot-matrix font.

Unfortunately, as thrilling as it sounds, we likely won’t see the Nothing smart glasses hit the market until 2027. Nevertheless, sources privy to the inner workings of the development team have several notable tidbits to share. For now, it seems the blueprints and style are exclusively in-house.

We feel this decision will aid with the eyewear’s unique profile and functionalities. In order to compete with other commercially available units, the device will have forward-facing cameras, microphones for voice commands, and speakers for audio output. Instead of a standalone software ecosystem, the smart glasses will still rely on smartphone connectivity.

This allows the engineers to pack only the necessary electronics for its basic capabilities. Elsewhere, the smartphone will process the bulk of the AI load and seamlessly interface with the smart glasses to generate digital overlays, take images/videos, and generate answers to queries from the user.

Images courtesy of ChatGPT