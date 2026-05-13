Even as the Moonswatch series continues to attract buyers, Swatch now adds another exciting collaboration for watch enthusiasts to go crazy over. This time, the watchmaker is partnering with one of the biggest names in haute horlogerie. Alongside Audemars Piguet, the two are dropping the Royal Pop collection this weekend. Given the tie-in, we’re certain these references will sell out quickly.

Although there is a strict limit of one example per customer, you can bet the resale market will soon have a bunch of these on offer. Industry analysts are already predicting an insane demand for these exclusive fashion accessories. Much like the previous outing with OMEGA, these are arriving in several vibrant chromatic combinations.

Some are on the tonal side, while the rest tout contrasting hues, but not in a gaudy way. These are ORENJI HACHI (SSX03L103N), OCHO NEGRO (SSX03W101N), OTG ROZ (SSX03J100N), LÀN BA (SSX03L100N), GREEN EIGHT (SSX03G100N), HUIT BLANC (SSX03W100N), BLAUE ACHT (SSX03L101N), and OTTO ROSSO (SSX03R100N).

So far, we’re counting eight in total. These are likely alluding to the distinctive octagonal silhouette of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak catalog. This geometric outline becomes a signature cosmetic feature of the Royal Pop Collection. Also, before we move on to the specifications, keep in mind that these are entirely pocket watches.

We know this fact could be a dealbreaker for some eager buyers, but we expect sales to go through the roof. Similar to the Moonswatch lineup, the 40 mm x 8.4 mm case is bioceramic. All are outfitted with SWATCH’s SISTEM51 hand-wound caliber. Only the OTG ROZ and LÀN BA in the Royal Pop Collection are presented with the three o’clock hour marker aligned with the crown and lanyard loop.

Images courtesy of Swatch/Audemars Piguet