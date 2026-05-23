We’re seeing plenty of contradicting details regarding the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop Collection launch. While there was definitely a ridiculous level of hype ahead of its release, the shopping experience was reportedly chaotic for several reasons. Overcrowding, questionable security, reselling, and more were making it difficult for everyone. Thankfully, the arrival of the Yoon & Verbal Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon should be enough to make up for it.

It’s crazy that collectors and diehard AP enthusiasts were clamoring for ownership of all variants in the Royal Pop Collection. However, not all were eager for the Bioceramic pocket watches. Therefore, reference 26643TI.OO.D002CA.01 seeks to deliver premium craftsmanship befitting of the watchmaker’s lofty heritage in haute horlogerie.

Audemars Piguet starts us off with a 38.5 mm case fashioned out of titanium and a robust water-resistance for dives as deep as 65 feet . Its faceted surfaces alternate between polished chamfered edges, brushed surfaces, and matte textures. This imparts a bold yet elegant aesthetic on the Yoon & Verbal Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.

Next is a stunning dial in black aventurine, black minute track on the flange, blackened 18-carat white gold hands, and a skeletonized cutout to showcase the sophisticated complication at 6 o’clock. Inside the timepiece ticks the Calibre 2982, which is based on the Calibre 2964. It features 212 components, 18 jewels, and a 72-hour power reserve.

The manual movement beats at a frequency of 21,600 vph — roughly about 3 Hz. AP notes it is “developed specifically for this collaborative limited edition.” Finally, the Yoon & Verbal Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon is shipping alongside a black rubber and red rubber — both with micro-mosaic patterns and titanium folding clasps.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet