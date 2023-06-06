For years the Volkswagen Beetle has been the model that people immediately associate with the marque. However, the German carmaker also has other vehicles that have become iconic mainstays over the years. One of those is the Samba which made its debut in 1951. Now it’s getting a modern emission-free remake dubbed the ID. Buzz LWB.

After the controversial “Dieselgate” scandal in 2015, Volkswagen made it a point to promote green motoring across all its subsidiaries. This MPV will appeal to longtime fans of the original groovy vehicle who are after an EV that can accommodate more passengers and cargo than the standard trim. Moreover, the interiors are available in three layouts.

The default setup of the ID. Buzz LWB positions it as a five-seater with options to configure its cabin as a six-seater or seven-seater. Sources reveal the latter is arranged as a two-plus-three-plus-two to fit people comfortably within. Luggage space is listed at 1,340 liters but goes down respectively as the seat number increases.

According to Volkswagen, the battery-electric van is outfitted with a rear-wheel-drive system rated at 282 bhp and 314 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is electronically limited to 99 mph while 0-62 mph acceleration numbers peg it at 7.9 seconds. There are two battery capacities on offer: 77 kWh and 85 kWh. As attractive as it comes right now, you might want to hold off until 2024 for an even better version.

The ID. Buzz LWB GTX is purportedly due to be launched next year with the best specifications in tow. If insiders are to be believed, the electric MPV will ship with a four-wheel-drive capability. Output is supposedly higher at about 355 bhp to drop its 0-62 mph sprint to just 6.4 seconds.

Images courtesy of Volkswagen