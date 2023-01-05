Volkswagen is kicking off 2023 with the announcement of its near-production version electric sedan concept – the ID.7. Like most of the biggest names in the automotive industry, the German marque is fully committing to green mobility. So far, they are revamping iconic models in the roster into emission-free versions with contemporary upgrades.

The company is not yet ready for the full reveal but was eager enough to share some interesting aspects of the upcoming four-door EV. So far, the images of the ID.7 show a somewhat similar silhouette to the ID. AERO – the concept it’s based on. Its introduction was at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023).

For years, the expo continually surprises attendees with unexpected entries like this one from the motoring scene. However, since most battery-electric rides also pack cutting-edge functionalities like that on smartphones and other smart devices, look forward to more like this in the future.

The ID. 7 on display sports a digital camouflage exterior over vibrant gradient hues of yellow, orange, blue, purple, and red. Furthermore, the 40 layers of paint are a mix of conductive and insulating materials. 22 sections have addressable lighting effects for a unique cosmetic effect.

Volkswagen notes that its Modular Electric Drive system (MEB) is still at the core of this model. However, there will be a collection of innovative features that will come as standard on the ID.7. The 9.5-foot wheelbase equates to a spacious interior.

According to the press release, the cabin showcases an augmented reality heads-up display, a 15” infotainment unit, intuitive controls for the air conditioning system, and backlit touch sliders. Finally, Volkswagen claims the ID. 7 should have a range of approximately 430 miles (WLTP).

