Have any of you recently ditched your gas-guzzling rides for an EV? That’s a bold step in the green direction and the manufacturer couldn’t agree more. These days, almost every type of mobility platform is receiving all-electric overhauls. We’re also seeing side-by-sides receive the electrification treatment. So, if you plan to get one soon, the Stag seems like an outstanding choice.

For manufacturers with a pre-existing lineup of UTVs, the process is pretty straightforward. Just like how some shops offer electric conversions, they simply need to replace the traditional powertrain with an emission-free system. Volcon ePowersports, meanwhile, says they only build “cutting-edge, off-road vehicles in a class of their own.

They’re backing up those words by engineering a sustainable alternative that can deliver an even better experience. This means the Stag is just as capable as its regular counterparts, but sans the noise and emissions. The electric motor on board produces 125 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque.

Volcon ePowersports says it can handle payloads up to 1,550 lbs with a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 lbs. It’s running on a 42 kWh battery with enough juice for a little over 100 miles of range. The Stag can easily hit 80 mph. Adjustable shocks and the placement of its motor and battery improve stability as well as handling.

The wheels are shod in BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires. When you need more space for larger cargo, the rear seats fold down to expand the bed. With its 121” wheelbase, passengers enjoy more legroom and thereby, enhanced comfort. The Stag is not only a highly capable UTV, but it looks like a lot of fun too!

