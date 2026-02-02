Despite all the supposed controversies involving China, it has plenty to offer tourists. With a total area of approximately 3.71 million square miles, you’ll need a little more than a month to visit its major attractions. As the government continuously develops new infrastructure, we have a reason to come back and indulge in new experiences. A more recent completion is the Volcano In Visitor Center.

As the name indicates, this destination takes you to the northern part of the country, particularly the Xilingol Steppe’s southern edge. Here, you’ll find a marvelous piece of architecture that stands within an extinct volcano. Researchers say the geological structure was formed in the Pleistocene Epoch, which was close to 150,000 years ago.

PLAT ASIA completed the Volcano In Visitor Center at the end of 2025. It is part of a major project dubbed the Baiyinkulun Steppe and Volcano Tourism Resort. With around 108 volcanoes that span the area and a diverse ecosystem, the building is an essential source of information about the location it caters to.

Comprised of three primary volumes, these form a seamless connection with the landscape. Drawing inspiration from the topography, the Volcano In Visitor Center features curves instead of geometric surfaces. Wraparound glazing takes advantage of natural lighting by day.

The blueprint also helps it withstand the strong winds and heavy snow of the region. While the construction primarily uses metal and glass, it also incorporates volcanic stones. From the photos, it’s clear that the panoramic views from inside the Volcano In Visitor Center are breathtaking. Try to add it to your itinerary next time!

Images courtesy of PLAT ASIA