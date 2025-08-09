Great architecture design doesn’t rely on expansive real estate alone, but also on creativity and skill. Tiny houses can feel modern, spacious, and fully functional despite the space constraints. Just look at the Slim Fit house in the Netherlands, in Almere, from ANA ROCHA Architecture.

It may look like just a vertical structure clad in wood and glazing when viewed from afar. But a closer inspection reveals it as a residential building that sits on a sliver of urban space beside another uniquely- structured gabled house.

The Slim Fit house is fitting of its name as it only occupies a lot of 50 square meters. Anyone would probably bulk at the idea of using that lot to build a home, but not ANA ROCHA. The studio saw its potential and spread that space upwards to provide three stories of living space.

A sliding glass door opens to the kitchen and dining area in the first floor, then the middle floor houses the living room that looks out to Homerus Park, and the top floor hosts the bedroom and bathroom. Despite the compact area, the house gives off a feeling of “luxurious spaciousness” thanks to full height ceilings, large windows, and open plan rooms that run the width of the building.

Large windows face toward the direction of the most sunlight for natural light and ventilation. There are also windows on both sides for efficient cross ventilation. Moreover, the Slim Fit house utilized walls as storage spaces using built-in shelving and made space-saving furniture made from birch plywood. Meanwhile, sliding plywood panels serve as movable doors that provide flexible space and privacy solutions between floors.

Images courtesy of ANA ROCHA Architecture.