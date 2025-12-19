The holiday season usually sees a surge in travel as people visit family and friends to celebrate the festivities. However, not everyone chooses to spend their free time at home. Instead, some take the opportunity to go on vacation somewhere with plenty of sun. If you are open to suggestions, Rosewood Little Dix Bay is a great destination.

This trip takes you to the British Virgin Islands for a tropical getaway to remember. As with any classy hotel or resort, there are plenty of activities to indulge in when you’re in the mood for fun. The establishment offers several types of accommodations ideal for a single guest, couples, or a family/group.

Even the basic options at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay are considerably lavish by anyone’s standards. Take your pick from the Beach Front Cottage or Ocean View Cottage. For a slightly more elevated experience, check out the variety of suites available. Meanwhile, those who crave the ultimate decadence should go for one of the nine villas.

Among the slew of top-notch amenities, there is something for everyone. Take a dip at the pool or head out to the beach for a swim. Play tennis, pickleball, or hit the gym to sweat it all out. At the end of the day, relax and recharge with a selection of spa treatments at Sense — a clifftop sanctuary.

Lastly, gastronomic treats and refreshing drinks await you at any of the hotel’s dining facilities. These include the Sugar Mill, Reef House, Rum Room, Chef’s Table, Pavilion, and more. “Together at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, we celebrate what matters most. The season takes shape in the moments that radiate with joy, shared with those who feel like home,” as noted on the website.

Images courtesy of Rosewood Hotel Group