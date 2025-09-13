You can confidently bet that plenty of people likely never even heard of a country named Moldova. Count us in, as we just recently learned about this sovereign republic in Eastern Europe. The landlocked territory sits between Romania and Ukraine. We brought this up because if you happen to visit, try to visit the Hobbit Wake Houses for a bit of recreation and accommodations.

These cozy cabins are just twenty minutes away from the country’s capital Chișinău. The modest designs are by local architecture and interior design studio LH47 ARCH. Meanwhile, visitors can find it at a wake park near Pănăseşti village.

Although it’s a far cry from New Zealand’s Hobbiton, at least you can book a stay for a memorable experience. The Hobbit Wake Houses are comprised of three structures with terraces that face the lake. Guests can admire the serene views from the comfort of their rooms, courtesy of the full-height windows.

If it were up to us, we would step out, settle on a chair, sip a warm beverage, and just take it all in. Nevertheless, the atmospheric volumes tout wooden floors, a timber bedframe, and other rustic elements. We can also spot high-end appliances from SMEG, such as a mini-fridge, toaster, and kettle.

A split-type AC unit is also available to ensure guests have full control over the temperature in any season. Elsewhere, the modern construction of the Hobbit Wake Houses infuses traditional methods as well. Despite what the images show right now, the exterior will eventually become verdant as the grass grows.

A translated post from COZYHOME magazine about the Hobbit Wake Houses on Instagram reads, “With a part underground design, green roofs, panoramic openings to the lake, and natural materials such as straw, clay, and wood, the project is a living example of how ecological consciousness and design poetry can coexist.”

Images courtesy of LH47 ARCH