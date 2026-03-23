Japan remains a favorite destination for tourists. You can say the interest surrounding it’s culture remains just as strong globally. With so many attractions to visit in the country, don’t forget to choose the right place to stay. For travelers who want to explore various spots within the vicinity of Nara Park, book your stay at the Shisui.

If the area sounds familiar, it’s because of the massive exposure from people who come to see the friendly deers. In your free time, don’t miss out on the experience as these creatures will get up close and personal for some feed or maybe a head pat or two. Moreover, you also get to enjoy the top-class amenities and world-class hospitality Shisui offers.

As part of Mariott Bonvoy’s The Luxury Collection, guests can expect stellar service from the establishment. It is “surrounded by World Heritage Sites such as Kasuga Taisha Shrine, Kofukuji Temple, and Todaiji Temple, and has been protected by efforts to maintain the area’s lu sh greenery to ensure a scenic and serene environment.”

Those eager to try what it feels like to bathe in a traditional Japanese way, the hotel has rooms with Onses access. The distinctive architecture of the Shisui’s facilities is not just a aesthetic gimmick. Instead, the classic look is retained after a meticulous restoration of this former governor’s residence.

Meanwhile, there are no shortage of dining options catering to a variety of palates. Don’t miss out on the local cuisine, which the restaurants prepare with the freshest and finest ingredients. The Shisui website writes, “guests can indulge in the history and traditions of the city when staying at our Nara Park hotel, as well as the mystical flow of time that surrounds it.”

Images courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy