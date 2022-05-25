Europe is a marvelous place to tour when you want to view some of the world’s most stunning structures. Most of them are likely the works of masters in the past, while some are more modern. If your future trip takes you to the Czech Republic, drop by Prague to visit the Vltava Philharmonic Hall.

As of this writing, the structure is yet to take form. Still, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) shares renders of what it will eventually look like. As the name tells us, this majestic building will eventually stand at the bank of central Prague’s Vltava River. Construction is pegged to start in 2027 and will span approximately five years.

If all goes according to plan, the Vltava Philharmonic Hall will open to the public by 2032. This project is now in the hands of the Danish architectural studio after competing against 18 other blueprints also submitted by several international firms of renown.

Among the participants are David Chipperfield Architects, Snøhetta, SANAA, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Perhaps the most striking feature of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall is the ascending colonnades. These also serve as walkways that afford people breathtaking views of the city.

“The Vltava Philharmonic Hall is composed as a meandering journey from riverbank to rooftop,” notes BIG head honcho Bjarke Ingels. “Public flows and belvedere plazas unite the city life of Prague to the music within.” Bohemian Forest wood trims form intricate ceilings beneath the terraces and even the interior.

Once visitors reach the top of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall, there’s a restaurant in addition to a ballroom. Meanwhile, the spaces within boast impressive engineering, specifically to enhance sound and provide visually captivating elements to make it a memorable attraction.

Images courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group