When a client asks for a modern minimalist home, architects have plenty of intuitive ways to complete these projects. Zen usually comes to mind, but a modest theme is achievable via shape, aesthetics, decor, and more. The Saimai House in Bangkok, Thailand manages to do so with a striking all-white exterior motif.

Like most of you, we also find it odd why they went with the color. Exposure to the elements, contaminants, oxidation, and plenty more will eventually discolor the paint. Over time, the pristine surfaces will turn a shade of yellow.

Anyway, it’s safe to say everyone involved is aware of this outcome. The hue continues indoors on the walls and ceilings but with welcome contrasting elements from timber. Timber appears on the floors, walls, furniture, cabinets, and more.

Varying tones of brown enhance the coziness of the rooms and living areas along with natural light from the towering panels of glazing. As such, let’s focus on the other details of this residence by Anonym Studio. The couple who commissioned the Saimai House are reportedly prominent names in the local entertainment industry.

Therefore, their request was a dwelling that shields their privacy from the outside but maintains a sense of openness within its volumes. To do so, the firm’s team put up a solid wall along the perimeter of the plot’s elevated section. The same barrier surrounds the rest of the property.

Once inside, a sprawling green lawn, as well as existing trees form a connection with nature. Given the tropical climate, the gabled and pitched roofs account for the seasonal rainfall. Overall, it’s an ideal match with the open-plan layout of the Saimai House.

