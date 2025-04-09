Playing on a modern smartphone is gradually rivaling the popularity of dedicated handheld gaming devices. However, a caveat many complain about is the display size. Tablets are possible alternatives but not the ideal solution when it comes to portability. It seems VITURE and 8BitDo are cooking up something awesome for immersive visuals and precision controls.

With handheld gaming PCs from the likes of Valve, ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, and other global computer hardware companies currently dominating the on-the-go-gaming segment, competition is tough. Nevertheless, there’s still room for unique gimmicks that can disrupt the scene, like this cool telescopic mobile gamepad.

VITURE already has a solid catalog of products, such as the Pro XR, One Lite XR, Pro Neckband, Pro Mobile Dock, and plenty of accessories. Its latest project is supposedly a major upgrade over the existing collaborative Ultimate C Bluetooth controller with 8BitDo. Honestly, this is just clever marketing for the addition of an extra USB-C port.

Pass-through technology means gamers can simultaneously connect their smartphone and VITURE XR series glasses. This virtually eliminates input latency and lets players enjoy a completely private 135″ screen with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Apart from the ergonomics, the gamepad boasts customizable analog sticks, adjustable triggers, and more.

No fancy names here as it’s currently called the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller. Official technical specifications are not yet available, but we would like to know if it packs a battery or a second USB-C port for pass-through charging. If you’re interested, a special giveaway is currently underway.

Images courtesy of VITURE/8BitDo