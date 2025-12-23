Measuring ingredients accurately depends on the efficiency of the scale itself. Some are very sensitive to a fault that a slight movement can drastically change the numbers. Others can’t handle lighter ingredients. Not the SMEG Digital Kitchen Scale, which has a precision down to 1 gram.

It has a 5 kg capacity and 1-gram accuracy, which makes it easy to weigh the 7g yeast the bread recipe calls for. You can dunk the yeast directly into the scale’s accompanying removable 1.8L stainless steel bowl.

Moreover, the SMEG Digital Kitchen Scale has a tare function that lets you reset the weight to zero. This allows you to weigh ingredients one after another without having to wait for the numbers to return to zero or pressing the on/off button to reset.

This is a kitchen essential ideal for any recipe. It offers great flexibility thanks to its four-measurement unit offering that makes conversions a breeze. You don’t have to rely on Google to convert tablespoons to cups and more. It measures in grams, kilograms, milligrams, ounces, and fluid ounces, so you can ditch the measuring cup, which means minimal cleanup afterward.

The SMEG Digital Kitchen Scale also adds a sustainable element to its modern design. It runs on a rechargeable battery, making it wireless and operable anywhere. Its automatic standby mode also turns off the scale when not in use to conserve energy.