MagKnives has a chef and utility knife made with 1.4116 German stainless steel stored in a wood case that separates into two chopping boards.
Kakugama is made entirely from carbon graphite, has a water-resistant inner lid and rounded bottom pot inside for even heat distribution.
Viski Revolve Spinning Whiskey Glass has hidden bumps at its base that effortlessly aerates the drink to enhance aroma and flavor.
Chimera features a ceramic filter housing and borosilicate glass for the carafe and uses activated carbon to filter water.
Nitropop Pro has a built-in PSA-powered nitrogen generator that filters high-purity nitrogen from the oxygen extracted from ambient air.
The Posha kitchen robot uses computer camera vision and AI to autonomously handle the entire cooking process according to a chosen recipe.