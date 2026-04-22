Ninja teams up with David Beckham for its first-ever celebrity collaboration for a limited-edition version of the Luxe Café Pro. The chic new upgrade brings the English football legend’s signature sense of craftsmanship and refined aesthetic.

Beckham partnered with Ninja to roll out seven exclusive colorways of the Luxe Café Premier and Pro Series. His version features a premium look, blending materials new to the Luxe Café series. Ninja says these materials honor the athlete’s roots. It comes in a bead-blasted matte-black-stainless steel body, black chestnut wood grain, and gold accents.

The Luxe Cafe Premier Series comes in Oat Milk, Ash Green, and Raspberry Blush colorways. Meanwhile, the Luxe Cafe Pro line comes in the already available colorways: the David Beckham Limited-Edition, CyberSpace & Gold, Oat Milk, Stone & Gold, and Onyx, which arrives in May.

“We focused on the finer details – drawing inspiration from the natural materials of the English countryside and then refining them with a sophisticated finish,” Beckham shared.

The Ninja Luxe Cafe Pro series offers the most guided espresso experience. It features an independent hot water system and a mess-free integrated tamping. It also has a Dual Froth System Pro (hands-free milk steamer), five preset frothing functions, and a grinder with 25 automated grind settings.

This espresso machine offers options for espresso, drip coffee, and quick cold brew. It may be large, but it’s worth displaying on the kitchen or coffee counter. It levels up the space with its luxurious feel and design.

Images courtesy of Shark Ninja