UNAVELA, founded by French-Spanish couple Javier and Anaïs, two aerospace engineers who share a passion for design and precison, bring their rigor and energy in the field into creating everyday objects with unusually unique shapes. Just like the Aluminum Coffee Cup, which brings a touch of industrial flare to drinking espresso.

The cube-shaped alumum cup features a spherical handle and comes with its square frame saucer, both bead-blasted and anodized in matte silver with a natural matte finish. The cup is machined from a single block of 6061 aluminum using advanced CNC technology to ensure exceptional precision and consistency.

Meanwhile, bead blasting the surface of the Aluminum Coffee Cup with a fine abrasive gives it a soft, satin texture. It feels smooth in the hand as well as on the lips. It feels surprisingly natural to drink from it from the flat sides instead of from the corner.

Then a transparent food-grade anodization protects the metal to make it food safe. UNAVELA oversaw each step in the creation of this espresso coffee set from the first sketches to the final assembly. It marks the first edition in a series of functional objects from the studio. Each piece underwent careful assembly and checked by hand in the studio’s atelier in the south of France.

UNAVELA’s Aluminum Coffee Cup holds 50ml of espresso and stores neatly and is compact at a measurement of 70x44x44 mm. But with its design, it’s best displayed rather than stored in the cupboard. It makes a great conversation starter at any gathering.

Images courtesy of UNAVELA