Coffee lovers with money to burn will surely love the Ninja Luxe Café Premier. It’s a 3-in-one coffee machine​ that makes drip coffee, espresso, and cold brew at a simple press of a button.

Its intuitive Barista Assist Technology auto-calibrates settings to deliver the perfect brew every time. It delivers a well-balanced drip coffee (four drip coffee styles) and rapid cold brew, and takes the guesswork out of making espresso. It actively adjusts the temperature and pressure for a balanced flavor.

The Ninja Luxe Café Premier also delivers espresso (three strength settings) brewed at lower temperature and pressure for a rich, aromatic, and luxurious shot perfect for cocktails. It automatically recommends the optimal grind size for the brew. It also has a built-in conical burr grinder with 25 grind settings from espresso to drip coffee. Likewise, an integrated scale delivers precise dosing for the perfect amount of grounds every time.

Notably, this machine makes steaming and whisking milk effortless and hands-free. It creates the perfect hot or cold microfoam perfect for Flat White or silky foam for latte art. It has four preset froth programs: steamed, thick froth, thin froth, and cold foam, and works with both dairy and non-dairy or plant-based milk.

Conveniently, it has a self-cleaning steam wand to help prevent milk residue build up, Moreover, the Ninja Luxe Café Premier boasts a smart system that automatically detects the coffee basket being used and illuminates the available drink options. Forget heading to the cafe for your daily coffee perk-me-up when you have this at home. This intelligent espresso & coffee system elevates your coffee routine and creates cafe-quality drinks.

Images courtesy of Ninja