Health-tracking wearables are becoming inconspicuous. With the exception of smartwatches, technological innovations now allow smaller devices to incorporate sensors for real-time monitoring. These days, people who prefer to wear traditional timepieces can slip on smart rings instead. Meanwhile, the VITA RING promises unique features over the competition.

From an aesthetic angle, it does not appear to be different from what the other brands are offering. Nevertheless, the inner section of these fashionable bands reveals familiar components. As the crowdfunding page details, the outer shell is crafted out of aerospace-grade zirconia ceramic. The material is lightweight yet remarkably tough, and does not irritate the skin.

With a 9H hardness rating — about three times that of titanium — the VITA RING effortlessly brushes off accidental impacts like a champ. As for what this smart ring does differently, it constantly monitors your vitals to establish a baseline and come up with an estimated threshold. Hence, once something is off, wearers receive a gentle haptic nudge.

These subtle yet noticeable vibrations activate when the system detects irregular heart rhythm, elevated heart rate, high body temperature, high stress levels, low blood oxygen saturation, and others. Early warnings are way more helpful so users can act immediately before the situation gets out of hand.

The VITA RING is available in four colors: Ember Orange, Lunar White, Midnight Blue, and Tranquil Black. It also comes in 8 sizes to fit more fingers. A single charge will last up to a week, which is great battery life for a device this small. As of this writing, the Kickstarter page shows 87 backers and funding already at $27,677 over a $10,000 goal with 44 days to go.

Images courtesy of VITA TECHNOLOGY INC.