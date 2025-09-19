With the help of wireless internet connectivity and home and cutting-edge imaging technologies, home security is at its most accessible right now. We don’t even need to hook up several IP cameras. Motion detection, wide-angle field of view, and motorized mounts ensure comprehensive coverage at all times. Another upgrade you may want to consider is TCL’s K1 Smart Fingerprint Door Knob.

Tech-savvy homeowners are now replacing their traditional mechanical locking systems with smart locks. Personally, a lot of us still prefer the peace of mind classic options bring to the table. Nevertheless, the convenience that comes with digital alternatives is likewise appealing to say the least.

Generally, the majority of smart locks available in the market are somewhat bulky. Although there are models easy enough to hook up with basic tools, many require professional installation. The K1 Smart Fingerprint Door Knob, on the other hand, is remarkably compact and offers several ways to unlock.

Surrounding the keyhole is a touch-sensitive panel with numbers for numeric passwords. Meanwhile, a fingerprint scanner is located at the top of the knob for a more seamless experience. Another method to gain entry is via a mobile companion app. Of course, a mechanical key is also supported as a reliable contingency in case the battery dies or other problems arise.

TCL assures owners that all their data is stored locally and never transmitted anywhere else. “Perfect for bedrooms, the TCL K1 lets you share temporary access with family or friends. Set custom schedules, track who comes in, and stay in control—whenever you need,” reads the promotional materials.

Images courtesy of TCL