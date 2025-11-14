If you’re the forgetful type and tend to misplace important items, especially your wallet or phone, then a tracker definitely helps. The Nomad Tracking Card Pro, for one, boasts a very slim profile so it seamlessly fits inside tight spaces like the card slot in your wallet.

It’s a wireless tracker fitted with Apple Find My technology disguised as a premium metal credit card. It’s merely 2.55mm (0.10″) thick, which is remarkably three times slimmer than an AirTag so it doesn’t add any bulk and barely noticeable.

The Nomad Tracking Card Pro recharges wirelessly on any Qi or MagSafe charger. There’s a wireless charging symbol at the bottom and a tiny LED indicator that lights up during charging. A single charge can last for up to 15 months, which is 50% longer than an AirTag and over thrice as long as other wallet trackers.

This card tracker boasts a deceptively simple yet clever design that mimics credit cards. It even has a small chip icon like those you see on actual credit cards. It has a polycarbonate and aluminum body with a matte black or white finish and subtle Nomad branding on top. It even has IPX7 water protection so it can withstand the occasional spills or rainstorms.

Moreover, using the Nomad Tracking Card Pro is very easy. Simply open the Find My app on your phone and add the Tracking Card Pro. You can give it a name if you want for personalization. Then from there, it works just like any other Find My device. It gives a loud sound to alert you of its location. Its global network connectivity means you can track your wallet almost anywhere from an iPhone.

Images courtesy of Nomad Goods