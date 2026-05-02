Given the excitement surrounding Valve’s Steam Machine, its delay is reportedly causing a lot of gamers grief. Interestingly, many are building their own version of the compact gaming device and sharing them on social media. What caught people by surprise, however, is the early release of the Steam Controller.

So far, those who got their hands on one have plenty of good things to say about the device. Not all handheld gaming PCs are designed and built equally. In fact, most makes and models — especially the newer generation units — are significantly more powerful than ever. Still, technical specifications are not the only thing users want.

These come in various controller layouts, and some include unique functionalities, such as Lenovo’s Legion Go/Go2. On paper, the Steam Deck is weaker, but where it dominates is in the operating system and its intuitive interface. controls. With the Steam Controller, players can finally get a similar experience sans a huge display in between.

Ergonomics-wise, the grips boast a sleek contour that makes the rear buttons easy to press with minimal effort. Another face we find cool is the charging puck, which also doubles as the wireless transmitter. It snaps on magnetically and interfaces via pogo pins. Alongside Bluetooth support, it virtually gives you a wealth of connectivity options.

Stick drift shouldn’t become a problem here with capacitive TMR thumbsticks. Haptic feedback comes from powerful motors to enhance gameplay immersion. The addition of dynamic resistance triggers would have been icing on the cake here, but the Steam Controller does not have them. For now, Sony’s DualSense series is the only ones that do.

Images courtesy of Valve