Some people are just haywired to sleep soundly at night while others are light sleepers. A little sound can easily jolt them awake and then they’d have trouble getting back to sleep. This is where The Collagen Co’s Collagen Dream Advanced Sleep Formula greatly helps those who have trouble sleeping. It offers a natural, healthy, and not to mention delicious solution to getting those hours of nightly rest.

It’s a low-calorie, collagen-infused dairy, gluten, and soy-free hot chocolate drink rich in beneficial natural ingredients that promote better sleep. It has 100% hydrolyzed collagen peptides (Bovine), a bioavailable form of collagen highly digestible and easily absorbed in the body. It supports healthy skin, hair, nails, joints and overall health and wellness.

Moreover, Collagen Dream Advanced Sleep Formula has megnesium which regulates neurotransmitters and melatonin production to aid in relaxation and better sleep quality. Then there’s zinc, which regulates sleep patterns and melatonin synthesis that contribute to better sleep quality and a healthy sleep-wake cycle.

Aside from magnesium, L- tryptophan also helps in serotonin and melatonin production. Meanwhile, other ingredients that promote relaxation and reduce anxiety for a better sleep quality include chamomile’s mild sedative effect, and L-theanine, which induces relaxation and reduces anxiety through increased alpha brain wave activity.

Then passionflowers aid in relaxation by increasing GABA levels and Valerian root acts as a natural sleep aid. Collagen Dream Advanced Sleep Formula also uses natural cocoa powder, natural flavors, Australian sea salt, and erythritol and Thaumatin as sweeteners. Consumers vouched by its effectivity, saying they sleep through the night after drinking it. One restless sleeper says it helped his sleep score go from under 40% to 80% plus.

Images courtesy of The Collagen Co