You have to give it to musicians. These talented individuals have a knack for songwriting and composing the beats to go along with the verses. Their acoustic creations can move listeners emotionally and physically. Artists nowadays have technology on their side. With the aid of digital platforms such as the KORG KAOSS PAD V, the workflow is as streamlined as it gets.

According to the product description, “it behaves more like an expressive instrument than an effects unit, merging tactile interaction with broad creative flexibility for today’s musicians, producers, and performers.”

Depending on the genre, some tracks do require the use of standard musical instruments. However, this old-school process is typically tedious and requires everyone to be in sync with one another. As you can imagine, it can take hours or even days to nail everything perfectly.

Meanwhile, some can achieve similar or even better results with a sampler in hand. Since its founding in 1962, KORG has remained a leading supplier of electronic musical instruments, audio processors, recording equipment, and more.

The KAOSS PAD V is the latest flagship from the Japanese manufacturer. As the top-of-the-line model, its shipping cutting-edge features. The unit measures 210 mm x 226 mm x 49 mm, and weighs close to 3 lbs. The sampler includes 170 preset programs, and another 100 user programs for a total of 270.

It supports SD cards and SDHC cards for external storage. There’s also an intuitive upgrade to be excited about. KORG notes “the browser-based KAOSS PAD V Editor lets you save data from your KAOSS PAD V to your computer and edit its parameter settings—no dedicated app required. You can also load WAV or AIFF audio files stored on your computer into the KPV.”

Images courtesy of KORG