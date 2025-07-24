Not long ago, we featured a unique luxury experience at the Il Sereno Lago Di Como. The Darsena Listening Suite is for audiophiles who want to immerse themselves in music and breathtaking views. For the rest who are still eager for an Italian getaway this summer, the Vista Ostuni is another outstanding option to consider.

Your destination is Apulia, the southern region of the Mediterranean country. If you look at a map, many point out that it forms the heel of Italy’s boot. Trivia aside, the five-star hotel becomes your sanctuary in the White City. Locals will tell you the structure was formerly a convent, which was eventually turned into a tobacco factory.

In its place now stands a modern hospitality establishment with 28 rooms, 19 of which are suites. Apart from its luxe accommodations, Vista Ostuni likewise offers top-notch wellness services and amenities. Relax with chromotherapy and aromatherapy, or go for a dip in any of the three pools. Likewise, there is a sauna, a whirlpool, an ice fountain, and more.

The fitness center should keep gym rats happy, while a rooftop bar supplies you with all types of booze. Enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding landscape or hit the streets to mingle with the locals. Meanwhile, gastronomic delights await you at the Ristorante Berton Al Vista, Bianca Bistrot, Infinity Bar, and Chisotro Bar.

“Admiring the lake surrounded by mountains from a seaplane, a wine tasting in one of the most famous wineries in the world, a swim in the Ostuni nature reserve…The experiences you will have at Vista will remain among your most magical and unforgettable memories,” writes Vista Ostuni. Get in touch with the concierge to get the most out of your stay.

Images courtesy of Vista Ostuni