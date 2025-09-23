For the adventure-seekers out there, Aqua Expeditions just expanded its fleet with a new monohull. Christened the Aqua Lares, this robust vessel is built to navigate waters other ships do not dare venture into. Actually, the operator invites you to “sail the remote islands of Seychelles & Tanzania on board East Africa’s first superyacht.”

This 253-footer boasts lavish accommodations spread across its six decks. There are 15 cabins to choose from, while the Aqua Lares travels to biodiverse hotspots. Experience nature in the most immersive way possible as an expert team guides you every step of the way. Among those on the list are the African Banks, Aldabra, and La Digue.

What makes this possible is the overall size of the Aqua Lares. Most ocean liners are too large and can run aground in some places. It should feel like you’re in a five-star hotel as the cruise follows a ratio of one crew to one guest. Mingle with others at the designated social spaces to share stories, drinks, and more.

Recover and rejuvenate your body at the end of the courtesy of spa treatments. Should you choose to work on a tan, the sun deck is the perfect place to do so. Order some cocktails or other chilled beverages while you’re at it. There’s also a Jacuzzi available at the aft of the main deck. Indulge in these pleasures while on board.

It is also possible for large groups to charter the Aqua Lares for a completely curated journey. Dine with family and friends as the crew serves fine cuisine. There are plenty of activities to participate in once the ship reaches each destination. Go on guided walks, diving, snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. You can also let the company draft one or request a personalized itinerary.

Images courtesy of Aqua Expeditions