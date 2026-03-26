The recent tensions in the Middle East are affecting fuel prices globally. Until everything settles down, we should try to cut back on any unnecessary travel. On a positive note, United Airlines has something special that’s due to arrive in 2028. Among the 250 aircraft it hopes to receive by 2028, some are configured as Coastliner models.

Everybody knows that both domestic and international flights are expensive. Unfortunately, most people can only afford to fly coach, which is not exactly the most comfortable option. Although this is not about to change anytime soon, at least those who have money to burn have more choices. The Coastliner is built on the Airbus A312neo.

Each aircraft features 129 economy seats, 12 Premium Plus, 20 Polaris suites, and custom livery. What you’re getting with the new type of accommodations is top-notch ergonomics. Reports say each chair can lie flat, has a wider backrest, and offers better privacy via a divider. For extra convenience, each passenger has direct aisle access.

In addition to exclusive access to a designated Polaris lounge for ticket holders, the staff will distribute high-end headphones, Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, and Perricone MD skincare treatments. Inaugural flights are slated to depart from San Francisco or Los Angeles and arrive at Newark, New Jersey. For a more extravagant experience, United Airlines will likewise introduce Polaris Studio seats.

This Coastliner class comes with a 27″ 4K OLED display, a more lavish menu, and wireless charging modules. Company EVP and COO Andrew Nocella stated: “These new planes and products not only complement our fleet and network plans, but they also give our customers more premium amenity and seat choices.”

Images courtesy of United Airlines