A while back, we shared details about the latest hull to join the Ritz-Carlton’s fleet of luxury cruise liners. The Luminara is a 794-footer and is reportedly the largest among the high-end hospitality group’s superyachts. Folks eager to travel aboard this magnificent ship have two major destinations to pick from for its 2027 itineraries.

Travel by sea may not be for everyone, but those who just want to kick back and take their time will enjoy it. You get to enjoy all the top-class amenities available across several decks. However, what makes the trip worthwhile are the unique attractions offered by the package you booked.

So far, there are enough variations to cater to every client. According to the operator, the Luminara and its passengers are heading to Alaska and Asia. To break it down, there are four due for Asia, 15 allocated for the 49th state, and another two that include both for an extended yet diverse experience.

Those who plan to go to Alaska can “experience the wild beauty of the region on sailings of grand adventure and exploration far from crowds, where each day of discovery leads back to the comfort of your suite at sea,” reads the official description. Be sure to pack the necessary gear for comfort in colder weather.

Luminara’s Asian “voyages feature extended stays in cities such as Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, offering time to explore vibrant markets, historic temples, and distinctive local traditions. Sail among the limestone islets of Ha Long Bay, journey along Shanghai’s Huangpu River and, in spring, experience Japan’s castles and contemporary skylines framed by cherry blossoms.”

Images courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection