Unless owners are going for a stealthy look, most luxury vessels are generally designed to appear elegant. Although there are plenty of exceptions, the majority of clients who commission yachts prefer a more flamboyant aesthetic. VisionF, on the other hand, opts to give its 80 BLCK a dark exterior, but not for cosmetic reasons.

People who attended the recent shows at Monaco and Cannes have likely seen it. As almost every other ship in port were in white and other lighter tones, the 80 BLCK was bound to stand out. The Turkish group notes that this all-aluminum twin hull is the third under their Firstline series.

As to why most surfaces of the catamaran are draped in matte black, the shipyard says it helps harvest solar energy. Photovoltaic panels lining the sun deck roof of the 80 BLCK benefit from the setup. The system is supposedly enough to supply power to the 78 -footer’s hotel load.

To make it even more efficient, VisionF gives clients the option to replace sun pads with more solar panels. A company representative explains, “on a composite boat, the black hull and superstructure would make the exterior surfaces uncomfortably hot, but excess heat is easily dissipated by the aluminum hull into the water.”

In contrast to the green alternative power source, this multi-hull uses twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines. The propulsion system is enough for it to cruise up to speeds of 18 knots. The 80 BLCK boasts huge spaces inside and outside. Four cabins can accommodate up to eight guests. Meanwhile, the owner gets to enjoy a lavish master stateroom.

Images courtesy of VisonF