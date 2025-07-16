Whenever we prepare our meals, the process also leaves us with food waste or scraps. Households, on average, throw these into the trash without a second thought. Others take a more eco-friendly approach by composting or turning edible items into animal feed. With the help of technology, concepts like the FOODres.AI Printer propose something more interesting.

We’ve already established the fact that modern 3D printing systems are now compatible with a wide range of materials. However, MIT graduates Biru Cao and Yiqing Wang envision a future where machines can repurpose leftovers into useful items. As with all organic wastes, these are also biodegradable.

The FOODres.AI Printer is also the winner of the iF Design Award 2025. As it stands right now, the desktop food waste 3D printer is projected to commercially launch in North American markets by next year. There is no word on whether the platform is scalable for industrial applications, but we can only hope so.

With a smartphone, users scan scraps via the companion app, which then leverages artificial intelligence to identify and confirm compatibility. Once printability has been assessed, you can then choose from various recipes. So far, it can fabricate coasters, cup holders, and more.

Everything goes into a receptacle on top that houses the mixing blades, an auger, and a hopper. Natural additives turn the powder into a bioplastic paste. The FOODres.AI Printer then heats and extrudes it in layers onto the printing bed. Once the item hardens, it should be ready to go. It’s too early to call it, but the idea behind this concept is something we would like to succeed.

Images courtesy of Biru Cao/Yiqing Wang