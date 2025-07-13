Add a bit of creative flair when serving spirits with the Ash Harbor Patterns Ice Designer Tray. It turns a simple square (not circle) ice cube into an artistic piece by stamping patterns on its sides.

This kitchen or bar tray lets you “pour a work of art” with exclusive patterns such as geometric lines, waves, leaves, and more. It comes in two parts including a silicone tray to catch the drips and an aluminum mold featuring cut outs of different patterns to hold the ice cubes.

The food-safe aluminum mold of Ash Harbor’s Patterns Ice Designer Tray quickly conducts heat from the environment or the room. This enables fast pattern transfer to the ice cube in just five seconds. So you can have different patterns on each side of the square and not worry about the ice totally melting before it gets inside the glass.

The tray can accommodate as many as 12 square ice cubes (2 cubes each on geometric patterns). Depending on the occasion or your mood, you can choose from various patterned trays. There is the Elements which has patterns of waves, fire, water, wind, water droplet, and more. There’s also a holiday-themed tray perfect for Christmas, Valentines, New Year, Thanksgiving, and Halloween with patterns including a skull, hearts, webs, leaves, and more.

Moreover, there are patterns inspired by the four seasons and the Botanicals, featuring pineapple and cherry patterns among the designs. Ash Harbor’s Patterns Ice Designer Tray elevates the drinking experience for yourself and your guests and will certainly leave an impression on your guests.

Images courtesy of Ash Harbor